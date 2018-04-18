Match Report: Inter Allies 1-0 Eleven Wonders – Capelli Boys pip stubborn visitors

Tema-based Inter Allies bounced back to winning ways by pipping newly promoted side Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Tema Park on Wednesday afternoon.

A secondhalf strike by Abdul Nassiru Hamzah condemned the visitors to a narrow defeat in the match day 8 fixture.

Despite being down by a man, Kenichi Yatsuhashi’s men played with determination impregnated with a spectacular show against the visitors.

The visitors were on numerical advantage on the 20th minute as Allies defender Samuel Ekele David was sent off for a second bookable offense.

Kenichgi handed midfielder Michel Otou returned a starting role in the game despite being absent from the squad for some time.

Victorien Adebayor and Abdul Nassiru Hamzah tormented the defence of the visitors but failed to find the back of the net.

Allies stood firm and dominated the half but scores remained barren at half time.

Allies continued their dominance after the break and deservedly scored the opener in the 57th minute.

Abdul Nassiru Hamzah calmly connected a cross from the right to earn his first goal of the season.

Allies held on tight and grabbed all three points at the Tema Sports Stadium.

Richmond Lamptey was named the NASCO Man of the match.