Match Report: Inter Allies 1-0 WAFA SC- Academy Boys put to the sword by former captain Martin Antwi

Martin Antwi scored against his former club to help Inter Allies beat WAFA SC 1-0 at the El Wak Stadium on Sunday.

The midfielder drilled in a free-kick from long range which beat goalkeeper Razak Abalora between the sticks on 50 minutes.

Antwi, who missed the corresponding fixture due to injury, was at his best to hunt his former employers where he captained for two seasons.

WAFA took charge of the game of the final ten minutes and tried to draw parity but the Allies defence thwarted every effort.

The defeat cost the Academy Boys who got toppled as leaders and were overtaken by Aduana who thumped Bechem United 3-0 at home.

