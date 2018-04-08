Match Report: Inter Allies 1-0 WAFA SC- Victorien Adebayor's ferocious free-kick wins day for Allies

Inter Allies edged WAFA SC 1-0 at the Tema Sports Stadium thanks to a Victorien Adebayor thunderous free-kick in the opening minutes of the second stanza.

Referee Kenedy Padi awarded a free-kick just outside the box and the Nigerien star rifled past the stretched Richmond Ayi in the 47th minute.

It should have been a brace for Adebayor who could not finish off a counter attack in the closing stages of the match.

WAFA were not pushovers despite tasting back-to-back away defeats.

They pushed hard and forced Inter Allies goalkeeper Saed Salifu to pull some match-winning including.

In the first half, Salifu-who stepped in for the suspended Kwame Baah-palmed away Richard Danso's powerful drive from 20 yards.

In the second half, substitute Charles Boateng unleashed a half volley and it was the finger tips of Salifu which denied the visitors the equalizer.

Good win for Allies who are returned to winning ways after last week's embarrassing 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Aduana Stars.

wafasc: Richmond Ayi-M Alhassan, Nuhu Musah, Francis Boateng/Adam Inusah, Youssifou Atte-Prosper Ahiabu, Umar Basiru, Fofana Ibrahim, Justice Amate/Charles Boateng, Augustine Boakye/Jamal Haruna-Richard Danso.

Subs: Prince Ato Bilson, Konadu Yiadom, Adam Inusah, Ransford Darko, Jamal Haruna, Charles Boateng, Gideon Akunnor.

Inter Allies: Saed Salifu- Issahaku Zakari, 3. Fard Ibrahim/Richard Antwi, 5. Hashmin Musah, 7. Hamzah Abdul Nassiru/Jospeh Gyweu Baffour, 8. Richmond Lamptey, 9. Nsungusi Effiong Jnr/Dan Amanfo, 11.Victorien Adebayor, 14. Samuel David Ekele, 18 Fuseini Mohammed

