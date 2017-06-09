Match Report: Inter Allies 2-0 Elmina Sharks- Allies enjoy home comfort in Sharks beating

Inter Allies once again proved their superiority at home when they inflicted a 2-0 defeat on Elmina Sharks in week 18 of the Ghana Premier League at the El Wak Stadium.

Inter Allies dominated their visitors in the early exchanges of the game and got the lead through Hashmin Musah in the 16th minute.

Sharks did not let the goal affect their morale as they piled pressure on the home side as they went in search of a quick equalizer but could not achieve their target before the first half came to a close.

The game became a ding-dong affair in the second half as both sides exhibited great level of performance but the score line failed to improve.

However, a 79th minute strike by Abdul Nasiru Hamza ended Sharks attempt to salvage something from the game as Inter Allies kept their second round form intact.

