Match Report: Inter Allies 3-0 Bolga All Stars- Inter Allies punish sloppy 10-man All Stars team

Inter Allies showed total dominance by thumping Bolga All Stars 3-0 in their week 14 clash of the Ghana Premier League at the El Wak Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Prince Owusu's side did little to trouble an amply stocked and well-drilled All Stars defence until Samuel Konney tested goalkeeper Suleiman with a long drive. Prince Baffoe powered Inter Allies into the lead in the 29th minute with a powerful low shot.

And just as the first half looked to be done, defender Rasheed Mohammed received straight red card for dissent in the 47th minute.

Rookie striker Samuel Konney capped his fine afternoon with goal in the 59 minutes to extend the home advantage.

Substitute midfielder Ishmael Interfuni sealed the win the home Inter Allies as his low shot beat goalkeeper Celestine Odonkor in the 84th minute.

