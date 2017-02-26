Match Report: Inter Allies 2-1 Dwarfs - Amoako and Komey lift Allies to victory over Mysterious Men

Inter Allies clinched a narrow 2-1 win over Ebusua Dwarfs in the delayed Ghana Premier League fixture at the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra on Sunday.

Duo Kwame Antwi and Samuel Komey scored within the last 12 minutes of the first-half before Nicholas Gyan pulled one back for the Mysterious Boys.

The tie was the fifth time the two sides were meeting in the Ghanaian top-flight league.

Allies coach Prince Owusu paraded the experienced Isaac Ossae who had a goal disallowed in the first half.

Allies applied some good pressure and it paid off in the 33rd minute when Kwame Amoako sidefooted home the opening goal.

Dwarfs paid for their poor organisation in defence as Samuel Komey added the second ten minutes later.

The forward prodded home from close range.

Nicholas Gyan scored in his second game running when he halved the deficit for the visitors 9 minutes into the second half.

Attacker Frederick Boateng was introduced in the 89th minute by Allies as Dwarfs failed to make any impact before the game petered out.

