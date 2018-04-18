Match Report: Karela United 3-1 Hearts of Oak - Owusu Mensah hat-trick condems Phobians to second straight defeat

Newly promoted Karela United FC with a spirited second-half performance overturned 1-0 deficit to beat Hearts of Oak 3-1 at the Crosby Awuah Memorial park on Wednesday in Nzema Aiyinase.

Skipper William Opoku Mensah replaced debutant Emmanuel Osei Baffour at the start of the second half to bag a hattrick to hand all three points to the hosts who extended their unbeaten run to five.

Hearts of Oak with an early threat in the 8th minute but goalkeeper Isaac Hagan made a spectacular dive to make a save.

The Phobians then broke the deadlock three minutes later after Daniel Kordie connected a through pass from Winful Cobbina after bypassing three defenders.

In the 32nd minutes, Isaac Hagan pulled another wonderful save to deny the Phobians a second goal.

Three minutes to recess, Daniel Kordie struck the framework with a thunderous strike from the edge of the box.

Two minutes inside the second half, Karela United FC made made a quick response through captain William Opoku Mensah who pounced a rebound to put Karela United on level.

William Opoku Mensah made it two in two minutes when he capitalized on a blunder by Hearts of Oak skipper Inusah Musa to put the hosts ahead.

William Opoku Mensah completed his hattrick after he beautifully beat goalkeeper Benjamin Mensah to connect home an incisive pass from Sierra Leone international Donald Wellington.

In the 79th minute, Benjamin Mensah with an excellent save denied William Opoku Mensah a fourth goal for himself and Karela United FC.

The newcomers are now levelled on points with Ashanti Gold SC and Medeama SC at the top of the summit.

By: Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)