Match Report: Liberty Professionals 2-1 Tema Youth- Samuel Sarfo the hero for Scientific Soccer lads in slim win over Harbour Boys

Tema Youth search for a first away win in the ongoing Ghana Premier League continues as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Liberty Professionals on match day on Sunday.

The Scientific soccer lads got the opener in the 17th minute when defender Samuel Sarfo headed home his fifth goal of the season from Gerald Ackson's lofty corner kick.

Samuel Sarfo got his second of the afternoon in the 51st minute but this time from a goal mouth melee as the away defense were caught ball watching.

The away side continued to play their possession style game and created a host of half chances after conceding the second goal and managed to get a consolation goal through Michael Antiri in the 85th minute.

Liberty held on in the final minutes to record another victory at the Karl Reindorf Park.

