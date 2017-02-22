Match Report: Medeama 1-1 Inter Allies: Mauves struggle without midfield star Kwesi Donsu

Medeama have been held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Inter Allies in the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday.

The Yellow and Mauves struggled for creativity without midfield dynamo Kwesi Donsu as the two teams shared the spoils at the Tarkwa and Aboso Park.

Donsu missed the clash through injury and his absence had a telling effect on the team with no recognizable enforcer to press home.

Striker Bernard Ofori headed home the opener 32nd minute but that lead lasted for just two minutes after striker Isaac Osae pulled parity.

Inter Allies second-choice goalkeeper Kotei Blankson failed to grab a miscued cross the first time and Ofori was there to nod it home coolly.

But the visitors responded in equal measure with Isaac Osae pulling parity after two minutes to register his first goal for the club.

Medeama lacked the cutting edge with several questions being asked about the team's striking options.

It was obvious the club will struggle without Bernard Ofori, who has scored two goals in three matches.

The Yellow and Mauves maintain their third position on the table with five points from three games.

