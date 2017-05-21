Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
FA Cup Match Report: Medeama 3-0 Edubiase- Tarkwa-based club show class in easy win to reach last sixteen

Published on: 21 May 2017
Medeama team with their communications director Patrick Akoto

Medeama thumped New Edubiase 3-0 to progress in the Ghana FA Cup on Sunday.

Striker Bismark Oppong opened the scoring in the first half  before John Arthur and Justice Blay scored the others in thé second half to complete  the  rout

The Mauve and Yellows controlled the game right from the blast of the whistle, making  their dominance count in the final analysis

The Tarkwa based side advance to the round of 16.

 

