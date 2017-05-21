FA Cup Match Report: Medeama 3-0 Edubiase- Tarkwa-based club show class in easy win to reach last sixteen

Medeama thumped New Edubiase 3-0 to progress in the Ghana FA Cup on Sunday.

Striker Bismark Oppong opened the scoring in the first half before John Arthur and Justice Blay scored the others in thé second half to complete the rout

The Mauve and Yellows controlled the game right from the blast of the whistle, making their dominance count in the final analysis

The Tarkwa based side advance to the round of 16.

