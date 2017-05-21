FA Cup Match Report: Medeama 3-0 Edubiase- Tarkwa-based club show class in easy win to reach last sixteen
Medeama thumped New Edubiase 3-0 to progress in the Ghana FA Cup on Sunday.
Striker Bismark Oppong opened the scoring in the first half before John Arthur and Justice Blay scored the others in thé second half to complete the rout
The Mauve and Yellows controlled the game right from the blast of the whistle, making their dominance count in the final analysis
The Tarkwa based side advance to the round of 16.