Title holders Ivory Coast crash out of AFCON after Alioui masterclass helps Morocco to victory

Defending champions Ivory Coast have been kicked out of the 2017 AFCON following a masterclass curler by substitute Rachid Alioui in the 64th minute to give the Atlas Lions of Morocco a solitary win in the last Group C game at the Stade de Oyem.

Morocco have therefore qualified alongside group leaders Congo DR who brushed aside the Hawks of Togo by 3-1 in the other group game.

A well orchestrated counter attack by the Moroccans found a splinting Youssef El-Nesyri down the left flank connecting excellently with Rachid Alioui who stretched Ivory Coast shot stopper Ghohou to his appreciable limit but failed to land the ball.

Alioui's 35-yarder curler proved the last straw that broke the camel's back and sent the 2015 champions packing.

Hamza Mendyl looked set to increasing the tally for the Atlas Lions with ten minutes to end proceedings but his shot hit the side net leaving the scoreline the same.

The defeat suffered by the Ivorian means the defending champions are exiting the tournament after failing to win just a single game at the group stage.

Morocco will however have to wait for the final matches in Group D to know their opponents for the quarter final stage of the tournament.

Morocco and Congo DR are waiting anxiously for tomorrow's games to either meet Ghana or Egypt in the quarter finals.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu

