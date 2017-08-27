Match Report: Olympics 1-Hearts of Oak 2- Phobians come from a goal down to win Mantse derby

Hearts of Oak showed heart, grit and determination to come from a goal down to win the Mantse derby and continue their hunt for the Ghana Premier League.

The home side Great Olympics surpringly were the ones who started very well and were deservedly rewarded with a goal that matches their efforts.

But as it has always been the case this season connived to throw away their dominance and eventually lose to their more celebrated rivals.

First Patrick Razak pulled the rainbow club level after some good work from skipper Thomas Abbey and in less than five minutes Kwame Kizito perpetuated his form with a well taken goal to give the Phonians the lead.

The game was particularly special for the Phobians fans who have now seen their team do the double this season against their historic neighbours.

