2018 FIFA World Cup: Poland 1-2 Senegal- M'Baye Niang grabs points as Lions of Teranga secure Africa's first win

Senegal caused the second major upset of the day in Group H by beating Poland 2-1 in Moscow's Spartak Stadium.

Goals either side of half-time -- an own goal from Kamil Glik and a tap-in by Stoke's Mbaye Niang -- ensured Senegal were the first African nation to pick up a point in the 2018 World Cup, despite Grzegorgz Krychowiak's late consolation for Poland.

The Lions' victory -- which followed opening-game defeats for continental rivals Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco and Nigeria -- came immediately after Japan's 2-1 win over ten-man Colombia, leaving the group wide open with the two underdogs on top.

Senegal were the better side in a first-half low on quality but their opening goal was fortuitous, Thiago Cionek's shot ricocheting home off the sins off Glik and wrong-footing Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

The Africans doubled their lead after the interval thanks to a hideous error by West Brom's Krychowiak. The midfielder horribly mishit a volleyed back-pass, leaving Szczesny in a straight race with Stoke City forward Niang, who easily won and finished into an empty net.

Robert Lewandowski, the Poland captain, tested Senegal keeper Khadim Ndiaye with a freekick and Arkadiusz Milik poked just wide as the Europeans finally came to life.

They got the goal they probably deserved when Krychowiak made amends with a header from a corner but a late rally never materialised and Senegal held on for an important victory, which could have consequences for England in the knockouts.