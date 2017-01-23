Match Report: Senegal 2-2 Algeria- Islam Slimani fires brace but Dessert Foxes evicted

Algeria exited the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after drawing 2-2 with a depleted Senegal side, who topped the Group, on Tuesday.

Although striker IslamSlimani scored twice – once from close range after just 10 minutes following a pinpoint cross from Sofiane Hanni, and again in the second half with a shinned finish over Khadim N’Diaye – it was not enough as Tunisia beat Zimbabwe 4-2 in the other Group B match to seal qualification in second place behind Senegal.

Papakouli Diop cancelled out Slimani’s first goal just before half-time and Moussa Sow scored a minute after the Leicester striker’s second to earn Senegal top spot on seven points, with Tunisia just one behind.

Slimani was replaced with 10 minutes to go after picking up an injury.

Senegal will play Cameroon in a crack quarter-final match on Saturday.

