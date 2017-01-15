Match Report: Tunisia 0-2 Senegal - Carthage Eagles fail to fly as Terenga Lions roar to victory

Two first half goals from Sadio Mane and Kara Mbodji handed The Terenga Lions of Senegal their first victory over the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in 28 years, a result that appear the first win of the tournament.

Sadio Mane's cleverly taken spot kick in the 9th minute after skipper Cheikhou Kouyate was brought down in the Tunisia eighteen by Aymen Abdennour gave the Terenga Lions the lead.

Kara Mbodji outjumped his markers and headed home with a supersonic power to increase the tally to two on the half hour mark.

Tunisia fought back but Ahmed Akaichi was wasteful upfront with the first half ending 2-0 in favour of the Lions.

The second half appeared a moment for the Carthage Eagles who created all the scoring chances but struggled to put the ball at the back of the net of the Senegalese.

Senegal came close to increasing the tally again but substitute Ismaila Sarr's curler was denied by the woodwork leaving the score as it was.

Kara Mbodji nearly scored an own goal to reduce the tally for Tunisia in the 68th minute but luck smiled on the Lions as the ball hit the corner side of the crossbar giving Senegal a huge sigh of relief.

Yusif Msakni looked to have reduced the tally in the 89th minute after putting the ball at the back of the net but was sadly flagged offside.

The win means The Terenga Lions are picking their first major win over the Carthage Eagles since 1989.

Senegal left the Stade de Fraceville as the first side to pick a win in this competition with disappointment written all over the faces of the Tunisians.

Senegal now top the group on three points with Tunisia pushed to the bottom as Algeria and Zimbabwe drew 2-2 in the first group game.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

