Match Report: Wa All Stars 1-0 Berekum Chelsea- Abdul Nafiu Iddrisu's lone strike gets Northern Blues back on track

Wa All Stars scored their first goal of the season to narrowly beat Berekum Chelsea 1-0 at the Malik Jabir Park on Sunday.

Najahu Issah was in charge as the caretaker coach to guide the Northern Blues to their first three points of the campaign.

Alhaji Mumuni Sokpari was asked to step aside as the head coach few days to this fixture.

Top performer last season, David Abagna Sandan was brought into the starting lineup for the first time this season.

Abdul Nafiu Iddrisu scored the only goal of the game to hand the maximum points to the Northerners in the first half.

Second half was virtually a balanced game with Wa All Stars holding onto the solitary goal.

Wa All Stars in the next fixture will play as hosts to Elmina Sharks FC at the Len Clay stadium in Obuasi next week.

Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City park will tackle Hearts of Oak.

