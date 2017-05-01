Match Report: Wa All Stars 1-0 Great Olympics- Paul Asare's solitary strike sends champions into Top 4

Wa All Stars beat Great Olympics 1-0 at the Wa Park on Sunday in their outstanding Ghana Premier League match.

Paul Asare scored the match winner on 40 minutes to give the defending champions some relief.

The Wa-based side are now tied on 20 points with Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko after 13 matches.

Great Olympics failed to boost their survival chances as they remained third-bottom on the table.

