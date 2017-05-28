Match Report: Wa All Stars 1-1 AshantiGold- Two quick first half goals settles dull stalemate

Resurgent AshantiGold side held Wa All Stars to a 1-1 stalemate on match day 16 of the Ghana Premier League at the Malik Jabir Park.

Wa All Stars struggled immensely to cope with AshantiGold's intensity and impose themselves, with the Miners producing a total dominance over their opponents.

Safiu Mumuni put AshantiGold ahead in the 9th minute with powerful shot to stun the home fans.

Enos Adepah's men made a marked improvement after the goal and became the dominant force, and quickly got the leveller through David Abagna's 11th minute strike.

The home side were in the driving seat and looked to be the team to take the lead but their profligacy in front of goal was their bane as the game finished in a draw.

The draw takes Wa All Stars to 10th on the log with 21 points while AshantiGold maintain their 15th spot with 13 points.

