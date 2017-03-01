Match Report: Wa All Stars 1-1 Elmina Sharks- Defending champions stutter at home to split points with debutants

Wa All Stars continued their jerky start to the season after drawing 1-1 with new entrants Elmina Sharks on Wednesday in their first home league match.

The defending champions were hoping to get their title defence back on track but were pegged back a determined Sharks side.

Richard Arthur gave the home side the lead in the 11th minute when he connected home Kelvin Andoh's low cross.

But Sharks came fighting back Prince Boateng snatched the equalizer goal to ensure they newboys remained unbeaten on the road.

