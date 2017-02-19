Match Report: WAFA 2-0 Dwarfs - Radiant Academy Boys overshadow Dwarfs with Togolese Agbégniadan grabbing a luminous finish

West African Football Academy recorded a decent 2-0 win over 9-man Ebusua Dwarfs in the Ghana Premier League at the Sogakope WAFA Park on Sunday afternoon.

Gideon Waja sent home a curler from a free-kick in the 40th minute before Togo international Komla Agbégniadan rounded up the win with a luminous finish 9 minutes of time.

Dwarfs ended the game with nine men after Teye Amoa-Mensah and Joseph Eshun were sent off in the second.

The Academy Boys went into the tie at the Sogakope WAFA Park for the first time after the passing of their technical head Sam Arday who died in hospital after a short illness.

They had Togo's 2017 AFCON player Agbégniadan in their line up along with other experienced youngsters including Gideon Waja and Razak Abalora.

Dwarfs held the hosts at bay for the better part of the opening half hour. But the Academy Boys gradually warmed them into the tie. And, eventually took the lead 5 minutes before the end of the half.

Gideon Agbegniadan was fouled around the Dwarfs and Gideon Waja curled home a brilliant free-kick in the 40th minute to send the home fans into ecstasy.

Teye Amoa-Mensah was given his marching orders in the 56th minute after picking his second booking of the afternoon.

Striker Agbégniadan nailed the coffin of the visitors when the Togolese forward capitalised on a loosing defending by Dwarfs and slotted the ball past goalkeeper Frank Andoh for the second goal of the clash.

The 25-year-old was stretched off the pitch moments after scoring as he sustained an injury which ended his afternoon.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)