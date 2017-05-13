Match Report: WAFA 2-0 Inter Allies- Academy Boys cruise to victory to stay halfway champions

WAFA SC remained on top of the Ghana Premier League table after a first round with a comfortable 2-0 win over Inter Allies on Saturday.

The Sogakofe lads dominated proceedings from the blast of referee Alex Nsiah's whistle as expected and got the opening goal in the 5th minute through birthday boy Prince Obeng Ampem.

The Harbour Boys got into their stride afterwards and threatened the goal area of WAFA but could not break the resilient home side's defense.

Ampem sealed the victory for the Academy Boys with a lovely chip past in-form goalkeeper Kwame Baah in the 55th minute to the delight of the spectators at the Sogakofe Park following an Iniesta-esque defense splitting pass from midfielder Majeed Ashimeru.

WAFA complete the first round as leaders with 32 points from 15 games, three ahead of second place team Aduana Stars who will take on Bechem United at the Nana Gyeabour Fosu Park on Sunday.

