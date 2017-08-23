MATCH REPORT: WAFA 2-0 KOTOKO - Pitiless WAFA discipline Kotoko in Sogakope

In-form WAFA showed no mercy to accident-striken Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday afternoon lashing them by 2-0 to reclaim top of the Ghana Premier League table.

A goal each from Prince Ampem and Daniel Lomotey were enough to deepen the wounds of the Porcupine Warriors who suffered a tragic accident a month ago.

WAFA are now on top of the Ghana Premier League fable with 46 points, 2 points away from Aduana Stars.

Prince Ampem hit a rebound from a Gideon Waja free kick. Felix Annan stopped the ball but Ampem hits again, the ball hits the post and comes off the back of Annan, and goes straight into the net to break the virginity of the game in the 57th minute.

Ten minutes later, Daniel Lomotey breaks from a Kotoko attack, unleashing a swift counter attack on Kotoko, manoeuvred past Awudu Nafiu beating Felix Annan to increase the tally to 2-0.

The visitors pushed men forward when Prince Acquah came on for Obed Owusu with Sarfo Gyamfi also substituting Baba Mahama but the resilient WAFA back four remained resolute.

WAFA will host Tema Youth in their next home game as they intensify their quest to win the league for the first time.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)