Match Report: WAFA 5-0 Hearts of Oak- Academy boys rip apart sorry Phobians to go top of the league

Hearts of Oak were brought crashing back to earth after a devastating all attack play from Wafa in Sogakope to hand the home side all three points and a moral boosting 5-0 victory.

The Phobians who were riding high going into the game started on the wrong footing with star player Winful Cobbinah losing the ball in a very dangerous area.

Ever depender midfielder Majeed Ashimeru wasted little time in pushing goalkeeper Samuel Akrugu who was in post for the 2000 CAF Champions League winners.

Pacey forward Patrick Razak and Leonard Tawieh were two names for Hearts of Oak who tried to get the team back in the first half with Razak pushing and winning a free kick in a very dangerous area but the delivery left more to be desired by skipper of the side Thomas Abbey.

The first half ended respectably with Hearts of Oak needing two goals to get back into the game after late goal from Abdul Wahab Ibrahim putting the Phobians in a very uncomfortable position.

Two immediately become 3 in five minute after another sloppy play from the Malik Akowuah who was making a return to the starting line up after recent set up lost the ball and Daniel Lomotey as he has done through out this season stepped up to punish.

At this point Hearts of Oak were being dragged all over the place with the home side spreading the ball out beautifully.

Hearts of Oak where all over the place with Caleb Amankwa making it 4 -0 on the 60th minute with the game well and truly over the visiting Phobians who looked dejected and out of ideas in a game that has the propensity to decide where the league title ended up.

Daniel Lomotey who should surely progress to have a glterring career sent another rasping shot pass Akrugu and before he could respond the ball was already in the net to give WAFA a 5-0 victory the highest they had recorded against the Phobians.

With the game clearly out of the hands of the Phobians Leonard Tawiah was sent off for a second bookable offense that was clearly born out of frustration on the day.

