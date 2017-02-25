Match Report: WAFA SC 1-1 Aduana Stars- Home side fight back but precious points dropped against league leaders

WAFA SC produced a strong second half performance to earn a point in a 1-1 draw with league leaders Aduana Stars at home on Saturday in the Ghana Premier League.

Just like last season, Aduana came in with a defensive plan and it worked out to perfection.

Yusif Abubakar’s side took a surprise lead when Sam Adams’s strike slipped through the hands of goalkeeper Razak Abalora on 29 minutes.

But WAFA were still superior though Aduana had pockets of chances but could kill off the match.

After the break, the Academy turned on their passing play style and created more avenues to level.

Four minutes after recess, midfielder Richmond Lamptey slotted home after a neatly worked ball from the middle.

Good result for Aduana who continue to stay on top with ten points and WAFA protects their unbeaten home record but have dropped two precious points.

