Match Report: WAFA SC 2-0 Aduana Stars- Academy Boys put defending champions to flight

WAFA SC were far from their best but managed to put two unanswered goals past defending champions Aduana Stars on Wednesday in Fievie, Sogakope.

Promising kid Aminu Mohammed scored for the third successive time this season as he deflected free-kick went into the net.

But it was centre-back Musah Nuhu who headed in a corner kick before the break to give the home side the lead.

Aduana had worked their socked off the entire half.

Perhaps the first goal should have been registered in the in the 19th minute when Yahaya Mohammed missed from inside the box with a bicycle kick.

Aduana right-back Caleb Amankwah whipped in a delicious cross from the right.

This was followed up by Justice Anane's thunderos belter from 22 yards which was equally saved by goalkeeper Richmond Ayi-he dived like a cat.

On the half-hour mark, Emmanuel Boateng squandered a glorious opportunity as he shot feebly into the hands of Ayi from the area.

Zakaria Mumuni another former WAFA boy made a surging run on the left flank before cutting in to locate Bright Adjei who extended the pass to Boateng.

In the 41st minute, WAFA started coming back into the match and Fofana Ibrahim dropped his shoulders to connect from inside the penalty arc.

But that was too feeble and lacked direction to beat goalkeeper Joseph Addo.

On the nick of the half time whistle, Mohammed deliverd a corner which was first missed by Umar Basiru but the ball fell on the head of Nuhu to rolled down into the net.

After the interval, WAFA SC recovered from their sluggish first half performance.

Their key men were back into the mix and started causing troubles. It was one of those moves which saw Mohammed being fouled.

He dusted himself and fired in free-kick which took a deflection into the net for his third goal of the season.

WAFA SC: Richmond Ayi-Alhassan Mohammed, Nuhu Musah, Francis Boateng, Youssifou Atte, Prosper Dayegbe Ahiabu, Umar Basiru, Fofana Ibrahim, Aminu Mohammed, Richard Danso/Daniel Lomotey, Augustine Boakye/Justice Amate.

Subs: Prince Ato Bilson, Konadu Yiadom, Ransford Darko, Jamal Haruna, Charles Boateng, Daniel Lomotey, Justice Aaron Amate.

Aduana Stars: Joseph Addo-Paul Aidoo, Caleb Amankwah/Hafiz Adams, Emmanuel Akuoko, Justice Anane-Emmanuel Boateng, Zakaria Mumuni, Elvis Opoku, Noah Martey/Sam Adams-Yahaya Mohammed, Bright Adjei/Nathaniel Asamoah

Subs: Gordon Yeboah, Gideon Obeng Kyeremeh, Sam Adams, Abdul Rasheed, Nathaniel Asamoah, Farouk Adams.

