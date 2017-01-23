Match Report: Zimbabwe 2-4 Tunisia- Carthage Eagles hit Warriors for four to seal quarters berth

Tunisia have sealed their place in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations after thrashing Zimbabwe 4-2.

The Carthage Eagles, who needed a point to progress, stormed out of the blocks and grabbed an early lead through Naim Sliti before Youssef Msekni’s strike made it 2-0.

They continued to punish the Warriors’ defensive weaknesses and rash challenges from Costa Nhamoinesu with Taha Khenissi grabbing a third.

The impressive Knowledge Musona pulled a goal back for the Zimbabweans with a fine strike but Henryk Kasperczak’s side increased their lead a few minutes later through Sunderland’s Wahbi Khazri’s penalty to make it 4-2 at the break.

Zimbabwe, playing in their first Cup of Nations since 2006, brought on Tendai Ndoro at the break and the substitute made an instant impact by reducing their deficit.

But the Tunisians never looked like crumbling and coasted to victory to set up a last eight clash with Burkina Faso on Saturday.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)