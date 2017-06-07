Match tickets for Ghana- Ethiopia AFCON qualifier announced

The match tickets for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Ghana and Ethiopia has been announced.

The National Sports Authority are hoping to sell 35,000 tickets for the 40,000 seater stadium in Kumasi.

A paltry GH¢5 is going for the Red and green seats, GH¢10 for centre-line and a flat rate of GH¢20 for the VIP stands.

The four-time African champions begin the journey of qualifying to the continental showpiece in Cameroon with a home game against Ethiopia.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has been trimming the rough edges of the team ahead of the clash.

By Patrick Akoto

