Matthew Amoah: "Only unity can qualify Black Stars to the 2018 World Cup"

Former Ghana forward Matthew Amoah has called for unity in the Black Stars in their bid to qualify to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Black Stars are in danger of missing out on the global football festival in Russia next year after collecting just one point from a possible six in Group E, where the Pharaohs of Egypt are in cruise control with six maximum points from two games.

And the former Borussia Dortmund poacher believes it's not too late for the four- time Africa champions to overhaul the North Africans at the top of the standings and make it to their fourth consecutive World Cups but only unity among the players can help achieve that goal.

“Football is all about team work and if the Black Stars come together as a family as we did years before, I think they can do better,” Amoah said.

He added “they have to be committed, fight for each other and be there for one another.”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)