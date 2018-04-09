Maxwell Acosty fires Rijeka to victory over Slaven Belupo

Ghanaian striker Maxwell Boadu Acosty netted his fourth league goal for Rijeka in their 3-1 win against Slaven Belupo in the Croatian top flight league on Sunday.

Rijeka, who lost 3-0 to run-away league leaders Dinamo Zagreb last week, were hoping to return to winning ways as they aim to secure one of the European qualification tickets.

They were handed a 32nd minute lead Maxwell Acosty before Croatian midfielder Colak Antonio-Mirko extended Rijeka advantage six minutes later.

Macedonian forward Mirko Ivanovski halved the deficit for Belupo from the spot on the 65th minute mark but Jakov Puljic killed off the tie with a powerful shot on the edge of the area in the 78 minute.

Acosty was substituted in the 87th minute.

