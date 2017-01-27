Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Maxwell Boadu Acosty seals move to Serie A side Crotone from Latina

Published on: 27 January 2017
Italian Serie A side Crotone have signed Ghanaian striker Maxwell Boadu Acosty from Serie B side Latina.

The 25-year-old has penned a three-year deal after impressing in the second-tier league.

Acosty managed to score two goals and two assists in 16 Serie B appearances.

It is believed to be worth in the region of € 600,000 and depends also on securing Serie A safety.

The former Ghana youth international has spent his entire career in Italy with Reggiana, Fiorentina, Juve Stabia, Chievo, Carpi, Modena and Latina.

