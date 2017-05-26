Maxwell Konadu delighted with Black Stars B performance in Benin stalemate

Deputy coach of the Black Stars B Maxwell Konadu has expressed delight with his side's performance in their 1-1 stalemate with Benin ahead of the team's qualifier with Burkina Faso for Championship of Africa Nations (CHAN).

Central Defender Awal Mohammed scored from the spot to cancel out Benin’s early strike from Ibrahim Oguolola in an International friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday.

The team is preparing ahead of the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) qualifies as well as the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) tournament to be hosted by Ghana.

Speaking to reporters after game, Konadu said, “It was a big test for us, the Benin team is a very good team, as you saw, they played some good football as well."

“We picked some positives and we are going to work on our lapses, it was a very good test for us.”

