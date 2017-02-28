Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Maxwell Konadu named interim Black Stars coach

Published on: 28 February 2017
Maxwell Konadu, coach of Ghana during the 2015 Cosafa Cup Quarter Final match between Ghana and Madagascar at Royal Bafokeng Stadium, Rustenburg on the 25 May 2015 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Assistant coach Maxwell Konadu has been named caretaker coach of the Black Stars.

The ex-Ghana striker will be in-charge of the national team until the Football Association installs a substantive coach.

He will lead the team for next month’s FIFA free date for international friendlies if the Ghana FA finds an opponent.

Konadu acted in the same capacity in 2014 and led the team in two qualifiers to the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

He later deputized for his departed boss Avram Grant the past 18 months.

Konadu has been with the Ghana national team since 2012.

