Maxwell Konadu now the physical trainer of the Black Stars

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah is likely to count on Maxwell Konadu as the physical trainer of the team in his second coming as a coach of the Black Stars.

The former Asante Kotoko boss has been named as the second assistant of the team.

Many have raised issues over the rationale behind the retention of Maxwell Konadu on the Black Stars’ technical bench.

The team has been without a physical trainer since the departure of Jamie Lawrence.

Konadu was in charge of keeping players warm and readying them for substitution.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)