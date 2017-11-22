Maxwell Konadu says Kwadwo Asamoah's return to the Black Stars still a possibility

Deputy Black Stars coach Maxwell Konadu has reiterated the unwavering loyalty of Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah to the national team.

The playmaker last featured for the Black Stars during the Brazil 2014 World Cup following a myriad of injuries and other personal issues.

It is widely believed that Asamoah has asked to stay away from the national team to enable him focus on entrenching himself as a key member of the Juventus set up.

Despite the sensitivity of the situation, Konadu, insists that diplomacy can help.

“Kwadwo has not turned his back on Ghana before," Konadu told Citi Sports.

“It is all about dialoguing and taking a decision that will benefit both Ghana and the player."

“He has been very disciplined and a very good player.”

He has however been persistently linked with a move away from Juventus since the 2017 summer transfer window, with Galatasaray named as his most likely destination.

He has been limited to 6 appearances this season, accumulating a total of 521 minutes of football.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)