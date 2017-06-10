Maxwell Konadu tips Bologna’s Godfred Donsah to explode next season

Black Stars 2nd assistant Maxwell Konadu has revealed his admiration for Ghanaian international midfielder Godfred Donsah.

The Bologna midfielder who made 16 appearances for his club side missed out on Kwesi Appiah’s Black Stars call up to face Ethiopia in a 2019 AFCON qualifier as well as two friendlies against USA and Mexico.

Maxwell Konadu believes the former Black Satellites midfielder will be an integral part of the team in the coming years.

“I like him a lot, I like him personally. With his style of play I think he has something the whole world is yet to see.

Everything is just a matter of time.” “Ghana is blessed with an abundance of talent that we haven’t touched so it’s just a matter of time,” he said. Donsah was part of the Black Satellites squad who represented Ghana at the 2015 Under 20 World Cup in New Zealand.

