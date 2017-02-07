Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Maxwell Konadu to take over the Black Stars on temporary basis

Published on: 07 February 2017
Maxwell Konadu

Assistant coach Maxwell Konadu will take temporary charge of the Black Stars following Avram Grant's departure.

The Ghana Football Association will start the hunt for a new coach to replace the Israeli.

Konadu, who has been deputy coach since 2012, will hold the fort until a new man comes to handle the team.

He will be preparing the local Black Stars for the 2018 CHAN qualifier against Burkina Faso in March.

  • Patrick says:
    February 07, 2017 02:57 pm
    Another block-headed coach paaa. He has learnt nothing from his predecessors. Tweaa!!! That's why I like Sellas Tetteh aka Borbor so much

