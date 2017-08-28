Maxwell Konadu won't join Black Stars for World Cup qualifiers; asked to concentrate on WAFU

Maxwell Konadu has been asked to stay away from the senior national to concentrate on building a strong Black Stars B side for the upcoming WAFU Nations Cup.

The decision was taken by the Ghana Football Association Executive Committee last week.

He will be assisted by experienced trainer Dauda Lutterodt.

Konadu has come under pressure after the home-based national team failed to qualify for the 2018 African Nations Championship.

A statement on the Ghana FA website: ''The Executive Committee decided that given the closeness in the start of the Wafu Nations Cup and the Black Stars back-to-back World Cup qualifiers against Congo, there should be two separate coaching staff for the two matches.

''Coach Kwesi Appiah and Ibrahim Tanko will concentrate on the Black Stars' World Cup qualifiers while Maxwell Konadu and Dauda Lutterodt will coach the Black Stars B to ensure the team is adequately prepared for the Wafu Cup of Nations.

''Konadu will re-join the Black Stars technical team after the Wafu Cup of Nations.''

