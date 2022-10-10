Medeama 1-0 Samartex - Benjamin Abaidoo early strike down Timber giants

Medeama recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Samartex in a high profile friendly at home on Sunday.

Defender Benjamin Abaidoo grabbed the only goal of the match as early as the 4th minute to separate the two sides at the Akoon Park.

It was a fiery encounter and a friendly only by name, with Medeama dominating the early exchanges with some sleek passing flair.

Coach David Duncan handed starts to midfielders Rashid Nortey and Ernest Mwakurinah, defender Ishmael Hammond as well as goalkeeper Appiah Kubi.

The match, which was played under a torrid rainfall, saw the home side dominate and dictate the tempo and direction of the game right from the blast of the whistle.

The first half ended with few chances in between the two sides but the visitors ended the first part of the exchanges on top.

The second half resumed with coach Duncan bringing on Fatawu Sulemana, Theophilus Anobah but didn't do that to increase the tally.

Anobah missed two golden chances thanks to the slippery nature of the pitch.

The match was a good exercise for the two teams as they await a verdict from the High Court regarding an interlocutory injunction on the domestic top-flight.

Source: medeamasc.org