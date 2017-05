Medeama defender Samuel Adade has lost his dad.

John Kwabena Ackonnor passed away on Tuesday after battling a short illness. He was 81.

The one week celebration is scheduled for June 1 at Mamponteng in the Ashanti region.

Adade has spent the past four seasons in Tarkwa where he has excelled heavily

The experienced right -back has an incredible work ethics which has seen him emerge the vice -captain of the two -time FA Cup winners.

