Medeama agree deal with Kotoko for goalkeeper Eric Ofori Anwti

Medeama are on the verge of sealing a deal with Kotoko over goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The Mauve and Yellows will sign the former Ghana Under-20 star as a replacement for Muntari Tagoe.

The Tarkwa-based side have reached an agreement with the Porcupine Warriors with the custodian expected to put pen-to-paper on a permanent contract latest next week.

Kotoko had been adamant to release Antwi, who failed to impress due to recurrent injuries.

But the Ghanaian giants have soften their stance and have agreed to let him join Medeama on a permanent basis, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Antwi has agreed personal terms with Medeama and will start training once formalities are completed.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)