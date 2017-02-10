Medeama appoint GSN editor Patrick Akoto as new Communication Manager

Medeama have announced the appointment of Ghanaian journalist Patrick Akoto as the club's new Communication Manager.

The young and exciting journalist, who doubles as an editor at Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com has been elevated for his enviable work ethics.

The University graduate has been rewarded for his commitment, dedication, passion, tact and professionalism.

He was a member of the Communication team last year but appears to have risen through the ranks quicker than expected.

He is part of a 9-man management committee announced by the club on Friday.

The dynamic and intelligent journalist will be supported by Nana Effah-Asare and administrative manager Benjamin Kessie.

The ever-smiling hack is multi-talented as he serves as the Editor-in-chief for Rite Sports (basketballghana.com) - an Accra-based organisation credited for the development and promotion of basketball in Ghana.

But he will work closely with management to chart a new path for the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners.

Chief Executive James Essilfie is expected to lead the 9-man team including Alfred Owusu (Vice-CEO), Benjamin Kessie (Administrative manager), Ebenezer Aidoo (Marketing/Sponsorship), Richard Agyei (Finance) , Patrick Akoto (Communication Director) as well as Kwabena Asante (member), Victor Adimah (member) ,Josiah Fritz (member).

The Chairman, Board and staff of GHANAsoccernet.com congratulate him and wish him well.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)