Medeama assistant captain Samuel Adade eyes Hearts scalp in Sunday's top-liner

Published on: 17 February 2017
Saamuel Adade

Medeama assistant captain Samuel Adade is anticipating a tough clash against Hearts on Sunday.

The Yellow and Mauves travel to Accra to play as guest of the Phobians in the second Ghana Premier League fixture.

Medeama recorded a 1-0 win over Hearts at the same venue last season having lost the corresponding fixture 2-0 in Tarkwa.

And the club's assistant captain Samuel Adade reckons the game will be tough but remains unwavering about his side's chances.

Statistics of encounters between the two teams point in favour of Medeama who boast of eight wins and five draws in their last 18 clashes.

