Medeama chief Moses Armah hails team's revival after shaky start

Medeama president Moses Armah is delighted with his team's fighting spirit following a difficult start to the Ghana Premier League.

The Mauve and Yellows have been revived after ending the first half of the campaign on sixth position.

The 2016 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners endured a frustrating start to the campaign and at one-time were involved in the relegation dog-fight.

But club president Moses Armah has hailed his side's resilience as they chase for a top-four finish.

"It's been pretty difficult right from the start but you have to give it to the players and the technical team,' he said

"The situation has improved tremendously and we seek to improve upon that.

"Several Ghanaian clubs that participate in Africa inter-club competition struggle domestically and we don't want to find ourselves in that bracket.

"So far, its been good and the target is well within our reach."

Medeama have advanced to the Ghana FA Cup round of 16 after thumping New Edubiase 3-0 at home last Sunday.

The Tarkwa-based side host Bolga All Stars at the start of the second round on Sunday.

By Patrick Akoto

