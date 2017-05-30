Medeama coach Augustine Adotey hails Samuel Fabin for guiding Ghana to clinch silver at CAF U-17 Champs

Medeama coach Augustine Evans Adotey has applauded Samuel Fabin for leading the country's Under-17 team to clinch silver at the recently concluded CAF U-17 Championship.

The Black Starlets were dealt a sucker blow after losing an enthralling final to Mali on Sunday.

Fabin has come under subtle criticism for failing to instill winning mentality in the youngsters.

But coach Augustine Adotey, who doubles as the head coach of Ghana's female Under-17 coach, has commended his colleagues and the players for their feat.

"Paa Kwesi Fabin and his coaching staff deserve applauds, in spite of our failure to meet the set-target," he wrote to GHANAsoccernet.com

"It is sad to hear some of our radio presenters condemning and using abusive terms against Head Coach - Paa Kwesi Fabin for a poor performance that denied Ghana the ultimate prize.

"Let us be frank, Mali, Guinea and Niger also prepared for the ultimate prize and may had even gone through a long process than we did.

"We lost to a good side, irrespective of game format, strategy or system of play.

System, as the coaching term defines, does not make players but rather, players make system function.

"Let us come out with a thorough analysis on the tournament itself " comparing participated counties, results, strong and weak points, other factors, then we can come out boldly with our critics.

"Qualifying Ghana to the World Cup in India is also a historic news that need to be discussed.

"Ayekoooo Paa Kwesi and his technical staff, entire playing body and management committee members."

The Black Starlets returned to Ghana to a rousing welcome on Tuesday.

They will play at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India in October.

