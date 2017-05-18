Medeama coach Augustine Adotey targets top-four finish

Medeama coach Augustine Evans Adotey is eyeing a top-four finish despite a shaky start to the season.

The Mauve and Yellows have turned the corner in style, bouncing back from their initial struggles to finish the first half of the season in 6th.

The 2016 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners recorded their first away win of the season after beating Bolga All Stars 2-1 in Tamale on Sunday.

"Our target is to finish in the top-four this season,"he told Medeamaa FM

"Our best achievement happened in 2013 when we placed third on the league table.

"We started well but unfortunately things got complicated at some point. Our expectation is to finish in the top-four.

"If we are lucky to win the league, that will be great. But we want to be among the top-four finishers."

The Tarkwa-based side host New Edubiase in an FA Cup round of 32 on Sunday.

