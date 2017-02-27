Medeama coach Evans Adotey applauds players despite Liberty defeat

Medeama coach Augustine Evans Adotey hailed his players despite their 3-2 defeat at Liberty Professionals on Sunday.

The Yellow and Mauves failed to keep the home side in check after conceding late to suffer their first defeat of the season.

Bernard Arthur's double was canceled by Justice Blay and Francis Addo before captain Samuel Sarfo pulled the final trigger in the dying embers of the game.

But coach Adotey has expressed his delight for the performance of his troops against the scientific soccer lads.

"I congratulate my boys for their performance yesterday, they did very well". Coach Adotey applauds players despite @LibertyProfFC defeat pic.twitter.com/vd3lJDdCkx — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) February 27, 2017

The Yellow and Mauves travel to Cape Coast to battle Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday.

