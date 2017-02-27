Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Medeama coach Evans Adotey applauds players despite Liberty defeat

Published on: 27 February 2017

Medeama coach Augustine Evans Adotey hailed his players despite their 3-2 defeat at Liberty Professionals on Sunday.

The Yellow and Mauves failed to keep the home side in check after conceding late to suffer their first defeat of the season.

Bernard Arthur's double was canceled by Justice Blay and Francis Addo before captain Samuel Sarfo pulled the final trigger in the dying embers of the game.

But coach Adotey has expressed his delight for the performance of his troops against the scientific soccer lads.

The Yellow and Mauves travel to Cape Coast to battle Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday.

