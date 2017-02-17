Medeama communication chief Patrick Akoto cautiously optimistic ahead of Hearts tie

Medeama Communication Director Patrick Akoto is cautiously optimistic ahead of his side's crunch tie against Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

The Phobians play host to the Yellow and Mauves seeking to end poor outings against the visitors.

Medeama have dominated clashes involving the two sides in the capital as the remained unbeaten in four seasons.

But Medeama Communication chief Patrick Akoto is cautiously optimistic ahead of the tie.