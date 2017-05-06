Medeama confirm midfielder Emmanuel Ankobea has left the club on mutual ground
Medeama have confirmed parting ways with midfielder Emmanuel Ankobea.
Ankobea, who joined the Mauve and Yellows from relegated Sekondi Hasaacas, failed to make a single appearance.
Both parties have parted ways on mutual ground after assessing the situation.
We would like to announce the club has mutually parted ways with ex-@SekHasaacas midfielder Emmanuel Ankobea pic.twitter.com/LH3e2W5mRz
— Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) May 6, 2017