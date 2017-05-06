Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Medeama confirm midfielder Emmanuel Ankobea has left the club on mutual ground

Published on: 06 May 2017

Medeama have confirmed parting ways with midfielder Emmanuel Ankobea.

Ankobea, who joined the Mauve and Yellows from relegated Sekondi Hasaacas, failed to make a single appearance.

Both parties have parted ways on mutual ground after assessing the situation.

