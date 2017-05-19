Medeama confirm parting ways with winger Bennett Ofori

Medeama have confirmed parting ways with winger Bennett Ofori.

Ofori leaves the club after just four months in Tarkwa.

GHANAsoccernet.com revealed on Friday that the youngster has terminated his contract on mutual ground.

Moments after that the club has confirmed the former Kotoko wideman has left the club.

We mutually parted ways with winger Bennett Ofori this morning. He becomes the 6th player to leave the club. We wish him well pic.twitter.com/bteZe1s4m4 — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) May 19, 2017

By Patrick Akoto

