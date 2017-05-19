Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Medeama confirm parting ways with winger Bennett Ofori

Published on: 19 May 2017

Medeama have confirmed parting ways with winger Bennett Ofori.

Ofori leaves the club after just four months in Tarkwa.

GHANAsoccernet.com revealed on Friday that the youngster has terminated his contract on mutual ground.

Moments after that the club has confirmed the former Kotoko wideman has left the club.

By Patrick Akoto

