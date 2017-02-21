Medeama confirm striker Benjamin Bature has signed a two-year contract extension

Medeama have confirmed striker Benjamin Bature has signed a two-year contract extension at the club.

The 19-year-old signed an improved contract after excelling since joining three seasons ago.

GHANAsoccernet.com revealed on Tuesday morning that Bature has been rewarded for his sublime performance with a new deal.

The exciting youngster is a key cog of Augustine Adotey's side with his tricky antics, highlighting an improved team performance so far.

Medeama are third on the table after picking four points from their opening two games.

We are happy to announce that striker Benjamin Bature has signed a two-year contract extension at the club. pic.twitter.com/ENA7HaDVAI — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) February 21, 2017

He is expected to feature for the side ahead of their Ghana Premier League meeting against Inter Allies on Wednesday.

